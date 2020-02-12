Left Menu
Bengal personalities attend anti-CAA painting exhibition

  Kolkata
  Updated: 12-02-2020 22:30 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 22:30 IST
Eminent personalities of West Bengal, including artist Subhaprasanna and playwright Rudraprasad Sengupta, on Wednesday attended an exhibition of anti-CAA paintings, including those drawn by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the city. Subhaprasanna said he, Banerjee and other artists such as Jogen Choudhury had drawn paintings against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens during a protest held in the city on January 28.

An exhibition of these paintings was organised at Esplanade Metro Channel in the city. Sengupta, in the presence of West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim, called upon everyone to stand united against 'divisive tactics'..

