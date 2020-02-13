Left Menu
Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in private ceremony

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 13-02-2020 04:36 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 04:36 IST
Los Angeles, Feb 13 (AFP) Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried last week near their family home in Newport Beach, California, in a private ceremony, according to death certificates. A death certificate for the basketball legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on January 26 along with his daughter and seven others, states that he was buried last Friday at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, US media reported.

A memorial service for Bryant and Gianna is planned February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles which can hold 20,000 people. The Center, also the home of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and venue for concerts and events such as the recent Grammy Awards, has hosted memorials for recording artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

Byrant's wife Vanessa on Monday took to Instagram to express her grief saying "my brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone." "It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me," she added.

"It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters." Bryant had an iconic 20-year career playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. (AFP) RHL

