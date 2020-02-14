Left Menu
Promise me you'll never run away from my runway: Delhi Airport's heart-filled message to Indigo on V-Day

Love surely seems to be blooming between the Delhi Airport and airlines including IndiGo and Air India on Valentine's Day, as social media users were treated to light-hearted and pun-filled affection exchanges.

A garb of tweets posted by Delhi Airport and Indigo Airlines [Photo/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

To this, IndiGo responded with an aeronautical humour. "@delhiairport Oh darling, your love brings me back on-time, every time! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 #LetsIndiGo." The public display of affection between the two did not end here. The Delhi Airport replied, "My love, @IndiGo6e, we have so many future planes together! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."

To this, IndiGo, while referring to Shah Rukh Khan's hit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, said, "@delhiairport Whenever you say that "kuch kuch hota hai" #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 #LetsIndiGo." The Delhi Airport then gave a cheeky reply to IndiGo saying, "I'm just plane crazy about you. #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."Acknowledging the love from Delhi Airport, IndiGo replied, "@delhiairport I know your love affair goes beyond one! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 #LetsIndiGo."

Apart from IndiGo, the Delhi Airport tweeted its affection to Air India. "Hey @airindiain, you'll always be my love at first flight! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020," it said. In response, Air India said, "@delhiairport It feels great to have a special place in your hub. #ValentinesDay2020 #DELlovesYou". Following this, Delhi Airport gave a sweet reply, "I love how you are so plane and simple. #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020." (ANI)

