Left Menu
Development News Edition

Products of artisans, craftsmen at 'Hunar Haat' will be registered on govt marketing portal: Naqvi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 14:22 IST
Products of artisans, craftsmen at 'Hunar Haat' will be registered on govt marketing portal: Naqvi
Image Credit: Twitter (@narendramodi)

The Minority Affairs Ministry will get the products of artisans and craftsmen participating at the 'Hunar Haat' here registered on 'Government e-Marketplace' and is also in touch with several export promotion councils for facilitating large scale orders for them from India and abroad, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters on the last day of the event, organized by his ministry, he said the 'Hunar Haat' at the India Gate Lawns, Rajpath was "historic and successful" and was visited by several dignitaries, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"Today during 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated 'Hunar Haat' and artisans, craftsmen and their exquisite indigenous handmade products. By mentioning 'Hunar Haat', the prime minister has reiterated our government's commitment to promote and encourage the legacy of our indigenous arts and crafts," Naqvi said. Talking about Modi's surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' last week, the minority affairs minister said his visit gave a tremendous boost and worldwide recognition to the talent of Indian artisans and craftsmen.

"Prime Minister Modi also enjoyed 'kulhad ki chai' and Bihar's delicious 'litti-chokha'. During his about one-hour long presence at 'Hunar Haat', the prime minister visited several stalls and interacted with artisans and also took information about their indigenous products," Naqvi said. He said the prime minister gave tremendous publicity to 'Hunar Haat' as the number of visitors increased day by day after his visit.

"More than 15 lakh visitors, both domestic and international, visited 'Hunar Haat' in these last 11 days. The visitors encouraged the artisans and craftsmen, and also enjoyed traditional delicacies of various states at the 'Bawarchikhana' section," he said. Naqvi said the ministry will get the products of artisans and craftsmen registered on Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Government e-Market Place is a dynamic, self-sustaining and user-friendly portal for making procurement by government officers. The ministry is also in discussion with several export promotion councils so that these artisans and craftsmen receive large scale orders from India and international markets regularly, he said.

At the 'Hunar Haat', from February 13-23, singers and poets enthralled the audience daily with their performance. Artists such as Anu Kapoor, Surendra Sharma, Manzar Bhopali, Praveen Shukla, Nikhat Amrohi, Shambhu Shikhar, Dilbag Singh, Bhupinder Singh "Bhuppi", among others performed at the 'Hunar Haat'.

The 'Hunar Haat' here was based on the theme of "Kaushal Ko Kaam". Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, with over 50 percent of them women, from across the country participated in the event. Naqvi said the next 'Hunar Haat' will be organized in Ranchi from February 29 to March 8 and in Chandigarh from March 13-22.

In the coming days, 'Hunar Haat' will be organized in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patna, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Puducherry, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer, among other places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Quarantine questioned as Japan woman tests positive after leaving ship

Eds Adds closure of a popular museum, cases of infection Tokyo, Feb 23 AFP Japan on Sunday confirmed the first case of a former Japanese passenger of a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship testing positive for the disease after initially receiv...

WRAPUP 3-Korea raises alert to highest level as coronavirus cases jump

South Korea raised its disease alert to the highest level on Sunday after a surge in coronavirus infections and two more deaths, while China state media warned the outbreak there had yet to reach a turning point despite some signs of easing...

Newly-banned Thai opposition party says junta helped 1MDB cover-up

A banned Thai opposition party on Sunday accused the former military junta of helping cover up Malaysias multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, urging Thais to demand the truth ahead of a censure debate against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha....

Cornell Law School conducting fact-based study on issues like CAA, NRC

The Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in India are among the several sensitive legal issues which have drawn the attention of the Cornell Law School for conducting a fact-based study on them. The US-based Ivy L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020