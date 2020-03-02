Left Menu
Muslims should give up protests, understand assurance on CAA:

  PTI
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 02-03-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:26 IST
Citing repeated assurances by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to Muslims over the amended citizenship law, senior AIADMK leader and Minister D Jayakumar on Monday appealed to them to give up their protest and resume normal life Palaniswami had both in the state assembly and outside has asserted that minorities will not be affected due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he told reporters here.

"People of Muslim community should understand it (the assurance) and give up the protest and resume their normal life... they need not have even an iota of doubt. Minorities will not be affected at all, Jayakumar said He said Palaniswami had already held talks with the protesters here.

Similarly he (Jayakumar) too had interacted with those agitating at Washermanpet, which falls under his assembly constituency, the Minister added The protest at Washermanpet in North Chennai against the CAA, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens is continuing here for the 18th day.

To a question on actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joining hands politically, he sarcastically said, "we may again get to see a good film like Pathinaru Vayathinile." The 1977 superhit Tamil movie directed by Barathirajaa featured both Rajinikanth and Haasan Asserting that none can 'touch' the AIADMK's votebank, he said only other parties need to be concerned over the expected political entry of Rajinikanth and a view that Haasan, heading the Makkal Needhi Maiam, may align with his long time friend.

