IAEA demands 'clarifications' on Iran's nuclear programme

Paris, Mar 3 (AFP) The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm on Iran's nuclear programme and demanded "clarifications" over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year

Rafael Grossi, the new head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who was in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron, told AFP: "Iran must decide to cooperate in a clearer manner with the agency to give the necessary clarifications". (AFP) SCY

