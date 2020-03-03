IAEA demands 'clarifications' on Iran's nuclear programme
Paris, Mar 3 (AFP) The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm on Iran's nuclear programme and demanded "clarifications" over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year
Rafael Grossi, the new head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who was in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron, told AFP: "Iran must decide to cooperate in a clearer manner with the agency to give the necessary clarifications". (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Paris
- UN
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- Emmanuel Macron
- Tehran
