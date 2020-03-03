Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italians sickened by French 'Pizza Corona' gag

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:45 IST
Italians sickened by French 'Pizza Corona' gag

Rome, Mar 3 (AFP) Virus-hit Italy was outraged on Tuesday over a mock advert shown on a French television channel for "corona pizza", in which a coughing chef hacks green phlegm onto the country's national dish. Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio slammed the 10-second gag on the satirical Groland programme on Canal+, in which the red tomato base, white mozzarella and green mucus make up the colours of the national flag, as "bad taste and unacceptable".

Globally, more than 3,100 people have died of the coronavirus and over 90,000 have been infected. Italy is the worst-hit in Europe, with 52 deaths and over 2,000 people infected.

"Here's the new Italian pizza, which is going to spread around the world," the fake advert says. Countries from Britain to China and France have reported cases of people bringing the virus back with them from Italy.

"Making fun of the Italians like that, with the Coronavirus emergency we are facing, is profoundly disrespectful", Di Maio said, adding that he had ordered the Italian embassy in Paris to voice Rome's displeasure. He insisted the media were "morally obliged" not to spread disinformation, saying the Italian economy was paying the price.

The tourism sector in Italy has been hit particularly hard, with lots of airlines cutting or reducing flights to the north, where the outbreak is concentrated, and hotels reporting widespread cancellations while monuments and museums lie eerily empty. Italy's agricultural minister Teresa Bellanova slammed the video as "shameful and horrifying".

"This is not satire, it's an insult to an entire nation," she said, demanding Canal+ apologise immediately. "As the European and international authorities have repeatedly stated, it is not transmitted through food," she said.

Despite that, Di Maio said unspecified countries had "called for a 'virus free' label on Italian products" -- which was absurd. The French joke also bombed with Italian farmers' association Coldiretti.

It slammed it a "stab in the back" for the Made in Italy industry, worth some five billion euros (USD 5.5 billion) in exports to France, the second largest market after Germany. The pestilent pizza ploy was a "petty and instrumental attack" on a market rival, it said.

The two countries historically compete on wine, cheese and bubbles, with Prosecco giving Champagne a run for its money. The Alpine neighbours have long had turbulent relations, with Italy often bridling at perceived French smugness.

The last time the neighbours swapped outright insults was under Italy's populist government, when political and diplomatic dialogue effectively ground to a halt. But Di Maio opted Tuesday for the moral high ground, inviting the video's makers "to come and eat pizza in Italy, a pizza like they have never eaten in their lives". (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma presented with customised Real Madrid Jersey

Star India opener Rohit Shama was on Tuesday presented a customised jersey by Spanish football giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Emilio Butragueo Santos, Director of Institutional Relations handed over the jersey...

Under special circumstances, one can directly approach HC for anticipatory bail: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that under special circumstances, a person apprehending arrest can move a high court directly seeking anticipatory bail without approaching a sessions court first. A five-judge bench of the Allahabad High ...

Youngsters showing such interest in science, innovation is an encouraging sign: PM Modi

After Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning its YUVIKA 2020 programme during his Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister said that it is an encouraging sign that youngsters are showin...

In an emergency move, U.S. Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to battle coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus. In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by a half percentage po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020