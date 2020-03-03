436 cases filed, over 1,400 arrested or detained, says Delhi Police on North-East violence

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that 436 cases have been registered so far, including 45 cases under the Arms Act and 1,427 people have been either arrested or detained in connection with the North-East violence. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police tweeted: "Hey guys! Not done. You have taken the job of spreading nph'rt (hatred) so brazenly. Rest assured, we are watching you all, and mighty well. While we know some of these are fake IDs, be sure of our capabilities to hunt you down. Take this as a sweet warning!"

Earlier today, the New Delhi DCP gave a message to citizens asking them to become a rebel against any fake news."It's the BAAGHI season. We are #Baaghi against #false & #fake. Are you? Get ready to be a Baaghi against #FakeNews. Be a rebel against all networks of false information. Be vigilant against rumour mongers. Let's unite to fight fake," a tweet read from the DCP New Delhi's Twitter account. On Monday, the Delhi Police had issued 16 helpline numbers for residents of different parts in the national capital to verify any report or rumour of violence in the city.

In a statement, the Delhi Police had said, "Unsubstantiated reports of a tense situation in Delhi are being mischievously circulated on social media and messaging Apps. It is to reiterate that such reports are being circulated to spread rumours and create panic amongst the public. People are advised not to pay attention to such rumours." This comes in the aftermath of the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi last week, in which at least 47 people were killed and around 200 sustained injuries. (ANI)

