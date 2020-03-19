15 shanties gutted in Pune fire

Around 15 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Wadarwadi area of Pune here on Thursday. The fire has been doused.

No casualty has been reported yet. The cause of the fire has been reported as a cylinder blast.Further, details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

