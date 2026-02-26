India's 2027 Digital Census: A New Era of Enumeration

India is gearing up for its first fully digital Census in 2027, signaling a monumental shift in how demographic data is collected. Central to this undertaking is the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), a digital platform poised to streamline one of the world's largest administrative exercises.

Designed to replace traditional methods, the CMMS will enable 3.2 million field workers to gather detailed demographic information using handheld devices and geotagged mapping tools. This approach promises to expedite data transmission, reduce errors, and enhance accuracy.

The Census, postponed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will occur in two stages: a house-listing phase in 2026 and population enumeration in 2027. With an unprecedented budget of Rs 11,718 crore, the exercise will introduce features like caste enumeration and self-enumeration options for citizens.