Modi Sets Instagram Record: A Global Digital Phenomenon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first global leader to surpass 100 million followers on Instagram, outpacing other world leaders substantially. His account, established in 2014, is now a leading digital platform, highlighting his international appeal, particularly among the younger demographic.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shattered digital records by becoming the first global politician to amass over 100 million followers on Instagram, a milestone officials announced on Thursday.
Since joining the platform in 2014, Modi's account has burgeoned into a highly influential digital space, surpassing figures such as US President Donald Trump, who trails with 43.2 million followers. Other leaders, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have significantly fewer followers.
In India, Modi maintains a clear lead over domestic counterparts, underscoring his unparalleled virtual clout and youth appeal on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
