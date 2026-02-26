Left Menu

Modi Sets Instagram Record: A Global Digital Phenomenon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first global leader to surpass 100 million followers on Instagram, outpacing other world leaders substantially. His account, established in 2014, is now a leading digital platform, highlighting his international appeal, particularly among the younger demographic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 08:12 IST
Modi Sets Instagram Record: A Global Digital Phenomenon
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shattered digital records by becoming the first global politician to amass over 100 million followers on Instagram, a milestone officials announced on Thursday.

Since joining the platform in 2014, Modi's account has burgeoned into a highly influential digital space, surpassing figures such as US President Donald Trump, who trails with 43.2 million followers. Other leaders, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have significantly fewer followers.

In India, Modi maintains a clear lead over domestic counterparts, underscoring his unparalleled virtual clout and youth appeal on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

 India
2
SupplyCo Scandal: Former Official Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

SupplyCo Scandal: Former Official Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

 India
3
Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

 United States
4
UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026