Rajinikanth lauds TN govt's preventive measures against spread

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:52 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, and requested for financial assistance to persons whose livelihood may be affected during "this difficult situation." The veteran actor also called for public cooperation in preventing the spread of virus. "The preventive measures being taken by the state government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu are laudable. We the people shall also join the government and cooperate" to prevent its spread, he said in a statement uploaded on his official Twitter handle.

The state government has announced a lock-down till March 31 to prevent spread of the virus, closing down educational institutions, malls, swimming pools and liquor bars among others, besides implementing various other measures including in the transport sector. Two persons have so far tested positive for the virus in the state.

The actor further requested the government to provide financial assistance to people whose basic livelihood has been affected in this "difficult situation," but did not specify. It will greatly benefit them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

