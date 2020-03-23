Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's Kangra Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's '

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:43 IST
Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's Kangra Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's '

A 24-year-old woman who recently travelled from the USA and showed possible symptoms of coronavirus died at a private hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, a senior state health official said on Monday. Her samples were sent for testing to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College but she died before the arrival of the report, the official said. The woman had reportedly come from the USA to his permanent residence in Kangra a few days ago, Himachal Deputy Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Dr Sonam G Negi, said. Negi told PTI, "It is not yet sure whether she was suffering from COVID-19 or not, but she returned from the country where the virus has already spread.” The hospital doctors, staff and those who remained in touch with her have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, he added.

She was admitted to the private hospital about two days ago with possible symptoms of COVID-19, he added. Negi said, 'We are awaiting her report. After that it will be confirmed whether she was suffering from COVID-19 or not." PTI DJI RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; cases jump to 468

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union health ministry said. The number of ac...

Lockdown in France: coronavirus rewrites the teaching playbook

English teacher Carole Detemple had three days to tear up the teaching playbook as she knew it and create a virtual classroom in which to educate pupils confined to their Paris apartments by the coronavirus.As she swaps the whiteboard for a...

Riteish Deshmukh lauds Maha govt's measures to combat coronavirus spread

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday took to social media to appreciate the proactive measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. The 41-year-olds appreciation post came minutes after T...

U.S. Supreme Court maroons filmmaker in Blackbeard video piracy fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a legal broadside to a filmmaker who documented the recovery of notorious English pirate Blackbeards wrecked ship, refusing to revive his video piracy lawsuit that sought monetary damages from Nort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020