Ekta Kapoor shares hilarious video of couples, meeting after lockdown in Jeetendra’s style

File photo Image Credit: Twitter(ektarkapoor)

Indian television producer, film producer, and director, Ekta Kapoor has recently shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account which gives an insight of girls meeting their boyfriends after lockdown, at a time when beauty parlors are closed.

The post featured a scene from Jeetendra's famous film 'Hatimtai' to describe the 21-day lockdown and it was hilarious. Along with the post, Ekta also revealed that 'Hatimtai' was her childhood favorite film featuring her dad.

Ekta wrote, "faaab 🤣✅! N fav film of my dad in my childhood #hatimtai."

Faaab 🤣✅! N fav film of my dad in my childhood #hatimtai

During the time of coronavirus pandemic, Ekta urged her fans to donate funds for the daily wage earners. She took this to her Twitter account and said, "In these crucial times, every contribution can help immensely! Join in, in this people's movement by donating your bit at - http://iahv.org/in-en/donate/"

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Ekta Kapoor seems to be spending a lot of time with her kid, Ravie. Earlier she had posted a cute video featuring her son while 'Taki Taki' played in the background.

Dance when u overthink! Dance when ur scared ! Dance cause u don't know ! Dance if ur a hypochondriac n ur living ur nightmare

Ekta had recently celebrated Ravie's first birthday and that's when she had introduced him to the world, by sharing his first glimpse on social media.

