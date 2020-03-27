Left Menu
Maha cop breaks into song to convince people to stay at home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:32 IST
The video of a Maharashtra policeman singing a popular Hindi film song to persuade people to stay indoors amid rising coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone viral on social media. In the video, apparently shot in north Maharashtra, the policeman can be seen with a cordless mic in hand, asking people stay at home as part of the social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus.

"Zindagi maut na ban jaye, sambhalo yaaron...(Friends, ensure that life doesn't turn into death)", the cop is seen crooning the song from Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh. The policeman's out of the box thinking to drive home the message of social distancing was lauded by state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The NCP minister posted the video of the policeman singing on his Twitter handle and hoped people take notice. "A Maharashtra police constable breaks into a song in a bid to convince people to cooperate and stay indoors ...hope people listen to his musical entreaty!," Deshmukh tweeted.

