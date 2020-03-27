Left Menu
Development News Edition

On public demand, 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' makes comeback during lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:30 IST
On public demand, 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' makes comeback during lockdown

Doordarshan and DD Bharati will be telecasting mythological series "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" respectively from Saturday on public demand, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said. Many social media users had demanded the airing of "Ramayan" , directed by Ramanand Sagar, and Mahabharat, directed by B R Chopra, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Two days ago, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said they were working on it.

On Friday, Javadekar tweeted about the development. "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational," the Union minister wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, he tweeted that DD Bharati will be airing "Mahabharat" as well from Saturday. "Happy to announce that @DD_Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March popular serial Mahabharat at 12 noon and 7 pm everyday," he said in a tweet.

Vempati thanked Javadekar and the Sagar family for the development in a series of tweets. "Thank you Sir for all your guidance and support in making this happen at this time," the Prasar Bharati CEO said.

"A dedicated team of DD officers worked through the day yesterday and through the night to make this happen even as they stayed away from home and their families. Kudos to the entire team who worked on a war footing in response to immense demand from the viewers to watch the epic," he added. "Heartfelt thanks to the Sagar Family for this service to the Nation during this moment who took immense effort to mobilise their resources and made available content to Team @ddnational in Mumbai on a war footing," the Prasar Bharati CEO said in another tweet.

Vempati also tweeted about bringing back more iconic content on the public broadcaster. "Stay tuned for more iconic content to come back on Doordarshan over the next few days as you relive the nostalgia while we observe the Lockdown, staying home to save lives," he tweeted.

Based on Lord Ram's life, "Ramayan" was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and attained a cult status. It featured Arun Govil in the role of Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhaliya in the role of Sita. It was brought to the screen by Sagar Arts. The other series "Mahabharat" , based on the eponymous epic, first aired in 1988 and was a show that made many actors attain iconic status. PTI SLB HDA HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Health officials clear Jazz players, staff of coronavirus

Utah Jazz players and staff have been cleared of the coronavirus, the team said Friday. The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to ...

INTERVEW-Motor racing-Ecclestone sees little hope for F1 in 2020

Bernie Ecclestone holds little hope of Formula One racing this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and said he would have declared it game over already.The 89-year-old former F1 supremo, speaking to Reuters from the seclusion of his lock...

Help extended to Pondy pilgrims stranded in Varanasi: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said help is being extended to all the 22 pilgrims from the Union Territory stranded in Varanasi owing to the nation-wide lockdown as part of efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus. The c...

Britain to increase coronavirus tests for frontline workers - Gove

Britain is boosting the number of coronavirus tests available to frontline workers, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Friday, with new capacity being rolled out immediately and increasing dramatically next week.This will be antig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020