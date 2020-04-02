Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Making music during lockdown for lifting community spirit

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 11:55 IST
Coronavirus: Making music during lockdown for lifting community spirit

Popular singer-musicians of West Bengal are composing songs during lockdown for lifting community spirit by hoping that people will emerge stronger after the coronavirus pandemic. Leading the pack is singer-musician Kabir Suman who has given the form of classical vocal to lyrics penned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the coronavirus outbreak.

Having christened the 'raag' as Mamata, the 'Tomake Chai' singer said on Wednesday, he was communicating with Banerjee on WhatsApp about music, when the chief minister messaged him a lyric in Bengali -Jhar theme jabe ekdin (the storm will come to an end one day). "I was simply struck by the lyrics which prophesised about the ending of the storm and the ground covered with stray leaves thereafter. At once, I decided to make it into a song. I have aptly named the raga after her, he said.

Kabir Suman, an icon of Bengali contemporary music, has penned and set to tune another song tumi theko manusher sathe rastay (you are on the road with people), referring to Banerjees visit to crowded markets for creating awareness about the preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. "I salute her for being among people at this hour, as a true leader of people, and wrote the lines," he said.

Another brief song of the chief minister has already been rendered by singer and Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen. The lyrics "Bhir theke sabbai dure thako/Coronake chhute diyo na ( Everyone maintain distance from crowd, don't allow corona to touch you) has been set to tune by Banerjee as well.

Meanwhile, singer-lyricists Anupam Roy, Srijato Bandyopadhyay, Anindya Chattopadhyay and Chandril Bhattacharya are collaborating from their homes to bring out a song on the lockdown. "This is the first time four of us have come together to share our experiences on the lockdown in a creative way," Srijato Bandyopadhyay said.

"Samner din achena/pather khabor nei," (we have to be ready for the unknown path in the coming days) are some of the lyrics of the song jointly being written by the four, with Anupam Roy lending his voice to the composition. Popular singer Nachiketa has composed a poem dwelling on the coronavirus crisis and how the fear is bringing people closer.

The crisis is building up a united nation leaving aside all differences, Nachiketas song points out. All the songs will be available digitally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Women's Euro 2021 to be postponed by a year: Danish FA

The 2021 womens European Championship in England will be delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Danish Football Association has said. The 16-team tournament had been expected to be postponed after the mens event and the Toky...

FTSE 100 aided by higher prices amid fragile investor mood

Higher oil prices lifted UKs commodity-heavy FTSE 100 on Thursday, although the mood was fragile as Britain saw a record surge in deaths from the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to plunge the world economy into a deep recession.BP and R...

Delhi Fire brigade begins disinfecting COVID-19 hotspot in Delhi's Nizamuddin

The Delhi Fire Service DFS has been pushed into service for disinfecting the Nizamuddin area, which has emerged as the hotspot for coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. According to Atul Garg, director of DFS, the operation to disin...

Akhilesh Yadav asks UP govt to provide food to children hit by lockdown

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to deliver food to children, who were getting it under the mid-day meal scheme, and offered services of his party workers for its distribution on bicycles. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020