Now, a digital book camp to beat lockdown blues

In a bid to engage children during the lockdown, Penguin India has started a month-long digital summer camp in which its authors will curate talks, masterclasses, read-aloud sessions and do-it-yourself activities. The #StayHappy initiative is through the channel of GurgaonMoms, a women’s community in the NCR.

"With outdoor activities suspended and everyone being advised to stay in, parents are facing a challenge to keep children meaningfully engaged. Amid all this, we initiated the idea of #StayHappy to bring cheer and quality content to our readers," says Preeti Chaturvedi, vice president (marketing and strategic alliances) at Penguin Random House India. "Over a period of one month, our authors will curate talks, masterclasses, read-aloud sessions and DIY activities through the channel of GurgaonMoms. We have an impressive line-up in place and hope our readers will enjoy this initiative," she adds.

Upasana Luthra, director of GurgaonMoms Book Club, says there could not have been a better way to utilise screen time more fruitfully than this idea of a book camp. "We are looking forward to many more on a diverse range of topics. Esha Deol among the speakers addressed us and we were so thrilled to see her share her story with us," she says.

Deol in a video shared her journey of motherhood, as documented in her book "Amma Mia" and how one should stay safe. Says Deol about the initiative, "Parents and kids are dealing with a unique challenge right now and I thought this will be a great opportunity to connect with them and share my own challenges and experiences as a parent, which I also document in my book." Other names include popular authors Ruskin Bond, Jane DeSouza, fitness expert Deanne Panday and spiritual guide Sri M.

