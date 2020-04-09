Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: SpiceJet operates first cargo flight to Singapore to bring back medical equipment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:59 IST
COVID-19: SpiceJet operates first cargo flight to Singapore to bring back medical equipment

SpiceJet said it will operate its first cargo flight to Singapore from Chennai on Thursday to bring back critical medical equipment and other supplies to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The budget carrier said it will operate a second freighter flight on Friday carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru. "SpiceJet has transported over 1500 tons of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nation-wide lockdown began and has been extending all possible support to the government, medical and pharma companies and international retailers to fight this war against the global pandemic," the airline said in its press release.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period. However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate during this lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

Mindhunter Season 3 trailer, release date, Why David Fincher needs more time for renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd announce support package to aid NHS fight against coronavirus

Manchester United have donated medical equipment and provided vehicles for courier operations to support the National Health Service NHS in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The club sa...

Bank of England to finance UK government if markets turn sour

The Bank of England has agreed to temporarily lend the government money if needed to help finance its massive COVID-19 spending plans, reviving a measure used during the 2008 financial crisis.Sensitive to claims it is resorting to monetary ...

Kenya's speciality coffee growers hit as lockdowns close global coffee shops

Like many specialty coffee growers, Kenyan exporter Jackson Kanampiu has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis as consumers are barred from the coffee shops that serve niche brews and opt for shop-bought offerings.Kanampiu spent four year...

Austria says willing to compromise but coronabonds are red line

European Union budget hawk Austria is willing to compromise to reach a deal on the blocs response to the coronavirus crisis but euro bonds remain out of the question, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Thursday.European Union finance m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020