PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:52 IST
COVID-19: Gadkari lauds transporters, drivers, others; reviews projects

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has lauded transporters, drivers and workers for ensuring supply of essential commodities during the COVID-19 lockdown. The road transport and highways minister said responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the country has united for tackling COVID-19. "In this valiant battle for humanity's future, Corona warriors are at the forefront. I salute their grit and determination," Gadkari said in a recorded message. Stating that the Prime Minister took the decision for lockdown in the interest of the people, Gadkari urged the transporters, drivers and delivery persons to continue to do their duty bravely in these difficult times. He also appealed to the people to follow all rules and regulations during the lockdown. In a separate message, Gadkari thanked the healthcare workers, police personnel and others for doing their duty during the lockdown. "Placing yourselves at great risk as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police personnel, essential supplies workers, bank staff and government employees, you have ensured that we remain safe, we remain comfortable and well taken care of. "You have tirelessly and with deep dedication displayed an unshakable faith and conviction that Corona can be defeated and that India and humanity will ultimately triumph," he said. Meanwhile, the minister also chaired a meeting of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and NHIDCL to review the progress of highways construction. Officials from states also participated in the meeting through video conferencing. According to an official, the government may restart construction work on some highways post April 15.

