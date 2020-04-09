Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours: DEL78 BIZ-IIP Industrial production grows 4.5 pc in February New Delhi: The country's industrial output grew by 4.5 per cent in February, mainly on account of higher output in mining, manufacturing and electricity sector, government data showed on Thursday. DEL49 BIZ-VIRUS-JANDHAN Govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in women PMJDY accounts in two instalments New Delhi: Urging people not to believe rumours, the finance ministry on Thursday said Rs 500 has been deposited in each PMJDY account held by women for April and Rs 1,000 more will be given over the next two months in equal instalments. DEL68 BIZ-FRAUD-EMI-MORATORIUM EMI moratorium fraud: Banks asking customers to be alert, not to share OTP with imposters New Delhi: In a bid to warn customers against fraudsters who may attempt to exploit the EMI moratorium scheme, leading banks are reaching out to their customers to caution them against 'EMI moratorium frauds' and strongly advising them not to share sensitive information like OTP and PIN with imposters.

DEL32 BIZ-VIRUS-LD INDIA-FUEL-CONSUMPTION Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66 pc in Apr; ATF down 90 pc as coronavirus eviscerates demand New Delhi: India's fuel consumption slumped by over 66 per cent in April as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel, which eviscerated demand. DCM22 BIZ-VIRUS-RBI COVID-19: RBI hopes monetary, fiscal measures to spur eco activity once normalcy is restored Mumbai: Amid lockdowns and global slowdown adversely impacting the economic activity, the RBI on Thursday expressed hope that recent monetary and fiscal measures will mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on domestic demand and spur growth once the normalcy is restored.

DEL72 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets ratchet higher on second stimulus buzz; log weekly gains Mumbai: The Sensex vaulted over 1,265 points while the broader Nifty cruised past the 9,100-mark on Thursday as hopes of a second stimulus package from the government triggered widespread buying. DEL30 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-DOORDARSHAN Doordarshan highest-watched channel in India during week ended Apr 3: BARC Mumbai: Getting back classic programmes like Ramayan to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan (DD) to be the highest watched channel in India for week ended April 3, BARC said on Thursday. DCM19 BIZ-VIRUS-STIMULUS-REPORT Govt may soon announce second stimulus package worth over Rs 1 lakh crore: Report Mumbai: The Centre may soon announce another fiscal package which should be almost similar to the Rs 1.75 lakh crore stimulus announced last month, a report said on Thursday. DCM49 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANT WORKERS Lockdown: Migrant workers from North East feeling insecure to return to workplace, says AIMO New Delhi: All India Manufacturers Organisation (AIMO) on Thursday said a large number of migrant employees from the North East region have expressed insecurity and fear to return to work in places away from their native places due to "harrowing experience" they faced due to the lockdown.

DEL76 BIZ-LD-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee recovers from record lows on forex inflows, firm stocks Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday recovered from record low levels to settle 6 paise higher at 76.28 against the US dollar tracking gains in equity markets and foreign fund inflows. DEL18 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-BOOKINGS-CAPA Airlines selling tickets without clarity on lockdown period unfair to consumers: CAPA Mumbai: Aviation consultancy CAPA on Thursday said allowing domestic airlines to take advance bookings from April 15 is "unfair" to consumers since a decision on lifting the nationwide lockdown is yet to be taken. DCM51 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-TELECOM Telcos provided adequate relief to low-income users despite fin stress: COAI to Trai New Delhi: Industry body COAI on Thursday told the sector regulator that operators have provided adequate relief to low-income subscribers despite financial stress, and expectation of extending benefit to all prepaid users is not appropriate. DCM53 BIZ-RBI-RUPEE RBI expects rupee to hover around 75/dollar; Indian crude basket to $35 per barrel in FY21 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank expects the value of the domestic currency to hover around Rs 75 to a dollar and Indian crude basket to about USD 35 per barrel during 2020-21.

DCM9 BIZ-VIRUS-KHARIF SOWING National-level video conference on evolving Kharif sowing strategy next week New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday called a national-level video conference on April 16 for chalking out a strategy for sowing the rain-fed kharif crops, such as rice, and ensuring safety of farmers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. DCM57 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-COURIERS Lockdown: Govt may soon allow courier, parcel services to function New Delhi: In a relief to businesses, the government may soon allow operations of courier and parcel services in the country so that companies are able to send and receive documents at a time when the country is under coronavirus lockdown, sources said.

DCM16 BIZ-VIRUS-DISINVESTMENT-CEL Govt extends Central Electronics bid deadline to May 16 New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline to bid for Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) by a month to May 16 on account of the situation arising due to the coronavirus outbreak..

