Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow full operations of e-commerce as first step to normalcy: IAMAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:48 IST
Allow full operations of e-commerce as first step to normalcy: IAMAI

Full operations of e-commerce companies should be opened up while moving towards normalcy as these services can help in supporting social distancing by delivering products at the door, industry body IAMAI said on Thursday. Internet and Mobile Association of India, whose members include Flipkart, Amazon Seller Services, eBay etc, said that e-commerce services can facilitate delivery from producers and sellers to more than 75-100 million active customers on various platforms across 19,000 pincode areas.

"E-commerce services are the only means to ensure social distancing while still maintaining economic operations in the country. For every one e-commerce delivery person, the country can help 350 people avoid a trip to a physical retail outlet daily. Therefore, a fully functional e-commerce delivery chain is the best means to ensure social distancing and ensuring a restricted congregation of the population," IAMAI said. The government has allowed operation of e-commerce services only for delivery of essential items. Due to restrictions imposed during lockdown and spike in orders, e-commerce companies have delayed their delivery time at various places. IAMAI said the wide reach of e-commerce can help in generating demand and revenue for the lakhs of small sellers, distributors, manufacturers and thereby support the livelihoods of the numerous people employed in these and associated activities. "The various platforms can also directly empower local 'kirana' (grocery) shops by facilitating the ordering and delivery of goods from them, thereby providing a critical lifeline to such entities presently struggling under the lockdown," the association said. "Full opening of B2C services, in both products and services categories via e-commerce platforms is the first and most important step to return to normal economic activity. Normal economic activity according to the association broadly comprises the opening of manufacturing and services on one end and their availability to consumers on the other," IAMAI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

Mamata hints at partial relaxation for transport sector, allowing some industries to operate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is exploring the option of granting a partial relaxation to the transport sector and allowing some industries to operate with a small workforce amid the ongoing lock...

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,346 on Thursday, showing rise of 211 cases over previous day: health minister Rajesh Tope.

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,346 on Thursday, showing rise of 211 cases over previous day health minister Rajesh Tope....

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier taken to ICU

A sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was admitted to the intensive care unit ICU in Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020