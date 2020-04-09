Left Menu
Nestle gearing up for 'new normal' post lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:07 IST
FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday said the industry would face a "new normal" after the lockdown is over and brand communication will now pivot to "in home consumption moments". Besides, the company said it is in touch with local authorities to minimise the impact of the three-week lockdown to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, which has disrupted the supply chain. "We will all be facing a new normal when this crisis is over. In terms of brand campaigns alone, advertising which reflected an 'out of home' experience, may pave the way for more 'in home consumption moments',” Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told PTI.

"Ways of working are also expected to evolve, as the long lockdown periods have dispelled many of the notions associated with effectiveness issues while working from home," he said. Asked about supply chain disruptions and manpower shortages during the lockdown, Narayanan said: "It is natural that in situations like these...some delays to the delivery of both raw materials and finished goods may occur." "This is a public health emergency situation and our priority is to continue supply under challenging conditions. We heed to a call of duty to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available to our consumers and communities throughout the country," he said.

Nestle India, a subsidiary of Nestle SA of Switzerland, operates eight factories in the country. It has suspended or scaled down operations, except for essential items, at its manufacturing units in compliance with the government directives. The company, which manufactures popular instant noodles Maggi besides other products like Nescafe coffee, Cerelac infant cereal and KitKat chocolate, said it is in constant touch with the authorities to ensure smooth supplies.

"We have been in constant communication with authorities to ensure that we minimise the impact on operations. At the same time, we have taken strict social distancing measures and other precautionary measures at the operating manufacturing locations, to ensure the health and well-being of our people," said Narayanan. "There will always be times of stress, challenges from the environment or unprecedented curve balls in the way. Every crisis leads a company as well as society at large back to its values. What we are witnessing is a public health emergency, far graver than anything as a society we have ever been through," he added.

Nestle India is helping with an inclusive approach towards all key stakeholders, suppliers, partners in addition to its employees, during this crisis, he added. The company is buying milk from nearly one lakh farmers for processing at its factories. Nestle India is also providing food and essential groceries to the needy amid the coronavirus lockdown. "We commit to initially, a sum of Rs 15 crore towards feeding programs for less privileged sections of society through participation with leading and credible NGOs engaged in this along with distribution of essential groceries to the needy. We will also support out of the fund, purchase of medical equipment, PPEs as needed," he added.

