ICAI to contribute Rs 21 cr to govt in fight against coronavirus pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:07 IST
Chartered accountants' institute ICAI on Thursday said it will contribute a total of Rs 21 crore, including contributions from its students, to the government in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) endeavours to collect Rs 6 crore through voluntary contributions and out of that amount, Rs 1.72 crore has been deposited in PMNRF on March 31, 2020 as contribution by the institute's membership, students and officials, according to a release.

"The balance Rs 4.28 crore will be deposited in the newly constituted PM-CARES Fund by April 20, 2020," it added. Further, the institute would contribute Rs 15 crore to the fund.

"The total direct financial contribution of ICAI will be Rs 21 crore in addition to the financial and community support extended by ICAI member and student community at individual level," the release said. ICAI has around 3 lakh members.

