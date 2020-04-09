World oil prices rally as OPEC+ meeting starts

World oil prices rally as OPEC+ meeting startsPTI | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:28 IST
The oil market jumped Thursday as OPEC and its allies began discussing output cuts after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war
"The 9th (Extraordinary) #OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting has started. The meeting is being held via webinar in light of recent developments surrounding the #COVID-19 pandemic," the crude producers' grouping tweeted, sparking prices to sharply extend earlier gains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
