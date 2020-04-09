Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda trims MCLRs by 0.15 pc across tenors; cuts term deposit rates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:49 IST
Bank of Baroda trims MCLRs by 0.15 pc across tenors; cuts term deposit rates

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday cut the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.15 per cent across tenors and also trimmed term deposit rates on select maturities. The reduction in MCLRs will bring down the interest on consumer loans, including personal, auto and housing.

The one-year MCLR - the benchmark for most of consumer loans - has been cut to 8 per cent from 8.15 per cent, the bank said in a statement. Among other tenors, the MCLRs from overnight to six month loans have been cut by 0.15 per cent each in the range of 7.40-7.85 per cent.

The bank said the new MCLRs will come to effect from April 12, 2020. It has also reduced the interest rates for domestic term deposits, including NRO, NRE and Non-Callable for deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from April 9, 2020, it said.

Non-callable term deposits are used to invest surplus funds for a long period wherein no premature withdrawal as well as overdraft facility is allowed among others. While, an NRE account is a bank account opened in India in the name of an NRI, to park his foreign earnings; whereas, an NRO account is a bank account opened in India in the name of an NRI to manage the income earned in India.

"The overall interest has reduced from 5.90 per cent to 5.70 per cent for 5 to 10 years and from 4.25 per cent to 3.50 per cent for deposits of 7 to 14 days, " it added. Bank of Baroda said it will continue to pay an additional interest of 0.50 per cent on domestic term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore for senior citizens for all tenures in terms of extant guidelines.

Senior citizen residents in India are eligible for additional interest of 1 per cent per annum (i.e. 1 per cent normal staff privilege plus 0.50 per cent as a benefit to senior citizen) on fresh term deposits and renewals of existing resident term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore for maturities from 15 days to 10 years, said the lender. Earlier this week, the country's largest lender SBI had announced to cut the savings deposit rate and MCLRs by 0.25 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan leader, who once belted out a rap, releases workout video

Ugandas 75-year-old leader, known for his folksy style, released a workout video on Thursday, saying it shows citizens how to exercise in confined spaces as they stay at home during a national lockdown prompted by the new coronavirus.Donnin...

OPEC puts heads together over oil output cuts

Top oil producers started a crucial meeting on Thursday to discuss a possible cut in output after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war caused the market to crash. The video conference meeting began short...

Out of 1,346 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, more than half from Mumbai : Rajesh Tope

Out of the total 1,346 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, more than half are from Mumbai, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. There are 1346 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra and more than half of these are from Mumbai only. W...

COVID-19: Dharmendra Pradhan to join G-20 Energy Ministers summit on April 10 via video conferencing

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will join the summit of G-20 Energy Ministers on April 10 through video conferencing, amid coronavirus pandemic which has infected over a million people and killed thousands...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020