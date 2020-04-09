Yes Bank on Thursday said its credit card customers can convert their reward points into donations for PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The private sector lender also said that it has partnered with Reliance General Insurance to launch COVID-19 protection for its customers. * * * * Praj Industries donates Rs 1.01 cr to PM CARES Fund Engineering company Praj Industries on Thursday said it has contributed Rs 1.01 crore to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief.

"We consider it our responsibility to serve society to help overcome the crisis," it's chairman Pramod Chaudhari said. * * * * Cipla launches range of hand santizers Pharma major Cipla on Thursday said it has launched a range of handsanitizers, which are considered essential in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The company has distributed 20,000 sanitizers to the city police and BEST, the transport and electricity undertaking. * * * * DHFL employees donate one-day salary to PM CARES Fund Troubled non-bank lender DHFL on Thursday said its employees have contributed a day's salary to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief. The total amount contributed aggregates to Rs 61.36 lakh, an official statement said.

