Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:14 IST
Business briefs

Yes Bank on Thursday said its credit card customers can convert their reward points into donations for PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The private sector lender also said that it has partnered with Reliance General Insurance to launch COVID-19 protection for its customers.  * * * * Praj Industries donates Rs 1.01 cr to PM CARES Fund Engineering company Praj Industries on Thursday said it has contributed Rs 1.01 crore to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief.

"We consider it our responsibility to serve society to help overcome the crisis," it's chairman Pramod Chaudhari said. * * * * Cipla launches range of hand santizers Pharma major Cipla on Thursday said it has launched a range of handsanitizers, which are considered essential in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The company has distributed 20,000 sanitizers to the city police and BEST, the transport and electricity undertaking.  * * * * DHFL employees donate one-day salary to PM CARES Fund Troubled non-bank lender DHFL on Thursday said its employees have contributed a day's salary to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief. The total amount contributed aggregates to Rs 61.36 lakh, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...

2 quarantined medical staff of Ganga Ram; 2 OPD patients test positive for COVID-19

Two medical staff of a leading private hospital who were earlier quarantined have tested positive for coronavirus infection, hospital authorities said on Thursday. As many as 114 health workers&#160;of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital SGRH were&#160;...

Ugandan leader, who once belted out a rap, releases workout video

Ugandas 75-year-old leader, known for his folksy style, released a workout video on Thursday, saying it shows citizens how to exercise in confined spaces as they stay at home during a national lockdown prompted by the new coronavirus.Donnin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020