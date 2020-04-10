Helo Supports 20,000 Families together with Give India and Action Aid as Part of #MainBhiCOVIDWarrior Campaign

Donates INR 7 Crore towards COVID relief efforts New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Helo has partnered with NGO Give India and Action Aid to launch #MainBhiCOVIDWarrior campaign. The initiative's key focus is to provide support to 20,000 families of daily wagers, with a month long supplies of essential food and sanitization kits. Helo has donated INR 5 crore towards this effort. Helo also collaborated with Jjust music and Cape of Good Film for a music video titled 'Muskurayega India'. The song features actors like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Ananya Pandey, Shikhar Dhawan and more, who have come together to lift the spirits of people in this tough times of the COVID19 pandemic. The song has been launched and is composed by Vishal Mishra. With an objective to further support COVID relief efforts for the larger community, Helo has contributed INR 2 crore as part of these initiatives to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra's CM Fund. As part of Helo's #MainbhiCOVIDWarrior campaign, Shipa Shetty and popular creators on Helo, aim to encourage people to also come forward and contribute to the Give India initiative so that more such vulnerable families can be provided with basic supplies for a period of a month

As a responsible platform, Helo continues to provide credible information with a dedicated page - #FightAgainstCoronavirus, created by the platform to facilitate timely updates in 14 languages, from credible sources like World Heath Organization, Indian Health Ministry etc. By using Helo's live streaming, the Honourable Chief Ministers of Kerala, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have been sharing necessary information and around key government initiatives to fight COVID-19. Image: Helo - MainbhiCovidwarrior campaign PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.