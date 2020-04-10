Left Menu
Development News Edition

MFs garner over Rs 1 lakh cr in FY20 with big bets on SIPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:00 IST
MFs garner over Rs 1 lakh cr in FY20 with big bets on SIPs

Investors are preferring SIP option for investing in mutual funds, as the industry garnered over Rs 1 lakh crore through this route in 2019-20, up 8 per cent from the preceding fiscal, even as the broader market witnessed extreme volatility amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus pandemic. Systematic investment plan or SIP has been the preferred route for retail investors to invest in mutual funds as it helps them reduce market timing risk.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), SIP contribution in the just concluded fiscal 2019-20 rose to Rs 1,00,084 crore from Rs 92,693 crore in 2018-19. Inflows into SIPs have averaged about Rs 8,200 crore in the past 12 months. Investors are showing great maturity in handling this downturn by sticking to SIPs, said Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO of Groww.

“It is very encouraging to see the faith with which a lot of retail investors have continued to put their trust behind mutual funds through SIP route. Number of SIP accounts has kept up the pace of growth with increase of 19 per cent between March 2019 and March 2020,” said G Pradeepkumar, CEO Union AMC. N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Amfi said,”Unprecedented situations warrant equally unprecedented response, to help make the most of the crisis an opportunity. This precisely sums up the retail investor riposte. Instead of exiting their investment in equity funds, retail investors have not only held on, but added more AUMs and folios, through SIPs”.

Over the past few years, inflows through SIPs have been showing an upward trend. Investments of over Rs 67,000 crore through the mode were seen in 2017-18 and more than Rs 43,900 crore in 2016-17. Currently, mutual funds have 3.12 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian mutual fund schemes.

The industry, on an average, added 9.95 lakh SIP accounts each month during the last financial year, with an average ticket size of Rs 2,750.  The 44-player mutual fund industry, which mainly depends on SIPs for inflows, had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 22.26 lakh crore at the end of March this year, as compared to Rs 23.8 lakh crore in March-end 2019. SIP is an investment vehicle that allows investors to invest in small amounts periodically instead of a lump-sum payment. The frequency of investment is usually weekly, monthly or quarterly. It is similar to a recurring deposit where investors deposit a fixed amount every month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 not conclusive: Report

The arrival of summer in India may have raised hopes that hot and humid weather could slow the COVID-19 pandemic, however, experts believe that there is not enough proof to conclude any significant vulnerability of the novel coronavirus to ...

NDMC notice to shop owner in Bengali Market after workers found living in 'unhygienic conditions'

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC has issued a show-cause notice to the owner of a pastry shop in Bengali Market here after 35 workers were found living in unhygienic conditions and not adhering to social distancing norms to contain the ...

Nintendo game pulled from Chinese platforms after Hong Kong protest

A Nintendo Switch video game has been pulled off Chinas grey market e-commerce platforms, Reuters checks show, after Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong used the game to protest against Beijings rule of the Chinese territory.The game, Animal Cro...

Prominent China lawyer quits ZTE board after media reports of sexual assault

A prominent Chinese lawyer who served on the board of telecoms equipment giant ZTE Corp has resigned after several news articles in state-backed media reported that he was under investigation for alleged sexual assault. ZTE said in a filing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020