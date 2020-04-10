Dating platform QuackQuack sees significant surge in user-base during lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:48 IST
Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) India's dating platform QuackQuack on Friday said it is witnessing a significant surge in their user-base during the lockdown. The platform has over 80 lakh active users and is on-boarding 18,000 new users per day since the lockdown imposed, the company said in a release here.

The user chats on the app have also gone up from 3,50,000 chats per day to 5,00,000 chats per day. The dating platform is witnessing an increase in user-base from professions like sales and marketing (over 50 per cent), business (over 25 per cent) and students (over 25 per cent), the firm claimed.

The platform also reported an increase in time spent in browsing and viewing profiles on their platform since March 22, which has gone up to 25 per cent and there is also a 3 per cent increase in daily active user base as compared to pre-lockdown. "During this tough time we are glad that people are opting for online services to make their stay at home comfortable. As an organisation we have also witnessed about 80 per cent increase in our daily new user base, while also leading to a 20 per cent hike in our revenues," QuackQuack founder Ravi Mittal said.

QuackQuack is one of India's first dating platforms established in 2010 and is especially built for Indian singles with nearly 150 lakh chats exchanged per month, it claimed..

