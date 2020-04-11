Left Menu
Karnataka Bank gets RBI nod to reappoint Mahabaleshwara M S as MD and CEO for 3 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:57 IST
Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Saturday said it has received RBI nod for reappointment of Mahabaleshwara M S as MD and CEO for next three years

The regulator has also approved for reappointment of P Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman

"...pursuant to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India, the Board of Directors of the Bank have reappointed  P Jayarama Bhat as Part Time (Non Executive) Chairman to hold office upto November 13, 2021 (i.e. upto the upper age limit of 70 years) and Mahabaleshwara M S as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three years with effect from April 15, 2020," it said.

