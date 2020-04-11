COVID-19 shifted life focus from accessories to nuances: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

COVID-19 pandemic has shifted human focus from accessories to the nuances of life, and stressed on the need of a balance between physical and psychological disorder with right amount of food, sleep and meditation, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Saturday. In an event titled 'How to remain happy while discharging duties in office, with family and society' organised by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday, he advised people to look at the brighter side of the calamity and, instead of sinking into despair, and instead harvest the benefits in disguise bestowed by the lockdown.

"World has seen many pandemics; human race has overcome," Sri Sri said. He said the pandemic also brought to people's mind the need to help each other and ponder over the delicate proportions of human life.

"He (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) stressed on the need to balance any amount of disturbance of which would lead to physical and psychological disorders with the right amount of food, sleep, breathing and meditation," an official statement said. He also said the pandemic shifted the human focus from the accessories of life to the nuances of life, and gave an opportunity to look within and understand who we are, what we are and what is the pattern of life force, it added. PTI JD BAL BAL

