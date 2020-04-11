Special trains for transporting perishable food items

The government on Saturday said that Indian Railways is running special trains to transport perishable food items and seeds across the country for ensuring availability of these products during the lockdown. "Indian Railways has identified 67 routes (134 trains) for Parcel Special Trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose," the agriculture ministry said in a statement. Till 1il, 62 routes have been notified and 171 time-tabled trains are being run on these routes. The special trains have been planned to connect all the major cities of the country.

"Trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less, so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels may be done," the statement said. A video conference has been organized with Secretaries and Mission Directors of Horticulture of all State/ UTs regarding availability of special trains.

"All the State Mission Directors and Concerned Secretaries of States/UTs were requested to mobilize all their resources to take advantage of these trains being run by Railways," it said. Addl. Member (Commercial) Railway Board has offered to start new route or stoppage if there is any demand. Link for details regarding Parcel Special trains is available on Indian Railways website, the statement said.

