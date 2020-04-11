Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special trains for transporting perishable food items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:21 IST
Special trains for transporting perishable food items

The government on Saturday said that Indian Railways is running special trains to transport perishable food items and seeds across the country for ensuring availability of these products during the lockdown. "Indian Railways has identified 67 routes (134 trains) for Parcel Special Trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose," the agriculture ministry said in a statement. Till 1il, 62 routes have been notified and 171 time-tabled trains are being run on these routes. The special trains have been planned to connect all the major cities of the country.

"Trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less, so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels may be done," the statement said. A video conference has been organized with Secretaries and Mission Directors of Horticulture of all State/ UTs regarding availability of special trains.

"All the State Mission Directors and Concerned Secretaries of States/UTs were requested to mobilize all their resources to take advantage of these trains being run by Railways," it said. Addl. Member (Commercial) Railway Board has offered to start new route or stoppage if there is any demand. Link for details regarding Parcel Special trains is available on Indian Railways website, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Amid lockdown, parents undertake over 2,000 km journey for Army officer's funeral

In the wake of a nation-wide lockdown, parents of a gallantry award-winning officer had to undertake an over 2000-km-long journey by road to attend the funeral of their son in Bengaluru, according to a family member. Col Navjot Singh Bal,...

UPDATE 2-UK's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"

Britains COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to make very good progress in his recovery from the virus. Britain has now repo...

U.S. coronavirus death toll climbs past 19,500 -Reuters tally

U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus topped 19,500 on Saturday while the number of infections rose past half a million over the Easter weekend, according to a Reuters tally.The number of U.S. deaths is the second highest in the world but may ...

Amma Canteen in Tamil Nadu provides food to 11 lakh people amid lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Amma Canteen in Tamil Nadu has doubled its capacity and is serving meals to 11 lakh needy people, said G Prakash, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner. G Prakash also said that the stock for Amma cantee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020