Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cargo handling at top 12 ports marginally up at 705 MT in FY20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 11:05 IST
Cargo handling at top 12 ports marginally up at 705 MT in FY20

Cargo handling rose marginally to nearly 705 million tonnes (MT) at the country's 12 major ports 2019-20 over the previous fiscal, according to official data. These ports had handled 699.10 million tonnes (MT) cargo in 2018-19. The growth at these ports, that had handled 679.37 MT cargo in 2017-18, was driven mainly by higher handling of containers, coal and fertilisers.

The 12 major ports are -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia). "During April 2019 to March, 2020, Container tonnage and TEUS were 146934 and 9988 thousand respectively, whereas it was 145451 and 9877 thousand during April to March, 2019. There was growth of 1.02% in Container tonnage and 1.12% in ContainerTEUs," a report said.

Increased demand was also witnessed from various sectors including coal, fertilisers and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) was the main reason behind the growth in traffic. "The number of vessels handled by ports during 2019-20 was around 20837, whereas during 2018-19, number of vessels handled was 20853. The vessel traffic declined slightly by 0.08% in comparison to last year," the report said.

Volume of seaborne cargo is essentially in the nature of derived demand and is mainly shaped by the levels and changes in both global and domestic activity. The major ports handle about 60 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

Pakistans coronavirus has cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Servi...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported from Mumbai's Dadar

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported here from Dadar area on Sunday. One person is a 52-year-old female from Ambedkar Nagar behind Kamgar stadium SB Road in Dadar, while the other one is a 48-year-old male from Kasarwadi SWM sta...

Man arrested for posting derogratory photos of Crucifixion

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory photo of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on social media, police said here on Sunday. Jyothish allegedly pasted a nude picture of a woman in place of Jesus in the photo ...

Traditional Japanese seal system hampers telework for some

Some Japanese office workers are facing a small, but insurmountable hurdle to staying home under the state of emergency declared in parts of the country over the virus personal signature stamps. A reliance on paper filing systems in parts o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020