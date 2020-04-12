Left Menu
Development News Edition

ShareChat sees 15 pc increase in daily average users during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:36 IST
ShareChat sees 15 pc increase in daily average users during lockdown

Regional language social media platform ShareChat has seen a 15 per cent increase in daily average users and rise in content shared on topics like news, health and devotion on its platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bengaluru-based company, which has about 60 million monthly active users (MAUs), has also stepped up efforts to weed out misinformation around COVID-19 to ensure safety of users.

"We have seen a phenomenal growth in both content creation and engagement during lockdown. New gainers for us are categories like news, health and devotion," ShareChat CBO Sunil Kamath told PTI. While he did not disclose exact numbers, Kamath said ShareChat's daily average users have increased by 15 per cent and session log in duration has gone up by 20 per cent.

"The user generated content (UGC) has also increased from an average 8 lakh posts a day in week 1 to about 9.5 lakh three weeks later, a 18.75 per cent rise," he said. More than 2 lakh posts were coronavirus-related, he added.

Besides, video consumption has also increased by 15 per cent from approximately 23 billion video plays previously, he said. Categories like news are now seeing about 65,000 posts being created a day, while health and devotion are seeing 24,000 and 80,000 posts being generated daily on the platform, respectively.

Kamath noted that fighting fake news is a focus area for ShareChat. He explained that ShareChat has multiple third party fact checkers reviewing content across 13 languages to ensure removal from trending feeds of any content that is found to be factually inaccurate, and debunking conspiracy theories, fake news and misinformation campaigns.

The platform has also instituted algorithmic changes to ensure the trending feed on the platform does not display any content that has been marked by fact checkers to have content that is verifiably found to be untrue by third party fact checkers. "We have also ensured a trending tag is displayed at launch which would provide users with the latest official updates from MoHFW," he said.

Besides, ShareChat has also launched a chatbot on the app, in partnership with All_IN_Call, for addressing user queries around COVID–19 with authentic information from various government and global health sources within the app. According to App Annie, Sharechat clocked 14 million daily average users between August 2019 and January 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in her Easter message

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday issued an Easter message from Windsor Castle to say that the festival marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ is needed as much as ever to remind the world that we will not be overcome by the coronavir...

16 of 18 active coronavirus cases linked to Jamaat event: HP officials

Sixteen of the 18 active coronavirus cases currently in Himachal Pradesh are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin last month, officials said here on Sunday. The officials said they are either members of the Jam...

People's Bank of China now owns 1.01 pc stake in HDFC

The Peoples Bank of China PBOC has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC. PBOC held 1.75 crore shares of HDFC during the quarter that ended in March, according to the data submitted by the company to...

Fadnavis asks Maha govt to seek money from cash-rich bodies

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to borrow money from the cash-rich Mumbai civic body and MMRDA to buy the equipment required in the fight against coronavirus. Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020