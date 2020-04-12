Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drive-through Covid-19 testing centres launched in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:36 IST
Drive-through Covid-19 testing centres launched in Mumbai

The financial capital, home to the maximum Covid-19 cases in the country, on Sunday witnessed the launch of its first drive-through testing sites. SRL Diagnostics, which has launched three such facilities in the city, said a test sample will be collected within 10 minutes without a person needing to step out of his car and results conveyed the same or next day over e-mail.  Tests done at the facilities will be free of cost for everybody as per a recent Supreme Court judgement, a company representative said. The facilities at Indiabulls Finance Centre in Lower Parel, Celestia Spaces in Sewri and Lodha Supremeus in Kanjurmarg will be operational between 9 am to 6 pm everyday and the patient can receive the report the same day if the test is conducted before noon, the company said.

The drive-throughs or mobile testing centres were used massively by South Korea to successfully arrest the rate of infections. They have also been started in the national capital region and Kerala by different bodies. The announcement comes at a time when India is still working to increase the testing for the infection. In a statement, the company's regional chief operating officer Ravi Aggarwal said Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially in Mumbai and such facilities will be of help as it fast-tracks testing. Its director for lab operations Dr Prabal Deb said there is a huge shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves and hazmat suits and we need to find innovative ways to conduct tests efficiently. A person can make an appointment by calling the company, and present a doctor's prescription seeking a Covid-19 test and a copy of Aadhaar Card, the statement added.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. In grim milestone, United States logs worlds highest coronavirus death tollThe United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death t...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Beatles handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sell for 910,000 at auctionArtist Paul McCartneys handwritten lyrics to The Beatles hit song Hey Jude sold for 910,000 on Friday, nine time...

British PM's pregnant fiancee speaks of "very dark times" while he was in hospital

Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiance of Boris Johnson, has praised the medical staff who helped the British Prime Minister come through COVID-19, adding that there were very dark times last week. I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. Th...

Tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Sunday evening, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.Its epicen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020