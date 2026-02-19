Trump Celebrates Black History Month Amid Racism Controversy

President Donald Trump marked Black History Month at the White House, showcasing top Black officials and rejecting claims of racism against his administration. During the celebration, he outlined a 'century more' of success for African Americans, despite recent controversies.

Trump faced scrutiny for a social media post depicting former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in a racially offensive manner. The post drew sharp criticism, notably from Senator Tim Scott, prompting its eventual removal. The president maintained that the post was unauthorised, yet did not apologize.

In spite of ongoing accusations of racism, Trump underscored his connections with Black Americans and past support for civil rights figures. Highlighting compliment exchanges with key Black leaders, he sought to reinforce his stance of inclusivity while facing the current complex socio-political climate.