Judge Orders Restoration of George Washington Slave Exhibit Amidst Federal Pushback

A Philadelphia judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore an exhibit on George Washington's enslaved people at his former home on Independence Mall. The administration, which removed the exhibit, argues it can decide National Park narratives. The issue is under appeal, with historical integrity at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 19-02-2026 06:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 06:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Philadelphia judge has set a deadline for the Trump administration to restore an exhibit on nine enslaved individuals at George Washington's historic residence on Independence Mall. Senior US District Judge Cynthia Rufe's order came just as the Justice Department is appealing her directive to reinstate the exhibit.

The controversy began when the National Park Service unexpectedly removed the exhibit, stirring backlash and legal action from the city and its supporters. Rufe emphasized that the federal government lacks the authority to alter historical truths. She warned that any alternative narrative could undermine the site's historical integrity.

In response, the administration announced plans for a new display offering a more comprehensive account of slavery. As Philadelphia anticipates a surge in visitors for the nation's 250th anniversary, the exhibit's future remains uncertain amidst ongoing legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

