Fed Minutes Reveal Divided Policymakers as Dollar Recovers

The U.S. dollar rebounded on Thursday after Federal Reserve minutes revealed that policymakers are not in a hurry to cut interest rates, with some even open to hikes if inflation remains persistent. The minutes showed a division among members, suggesting a challenging landscape for the incoming Fed chair.

In international markets, the dollar's gains consolidated against the euro and yen in early Asian trade. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar held steady following employment data, while the New Zealand dollar saw a significant drop due to cautious central bank signals. The euro and sterling experienced minor fluctuations amid regional economic and political developments.

The yen faced downward pressure, affected by the dollar's strength and new U.S. investment initiatives involving Japanese funds. Despite mixed global trade trends, holidays in parts of Asia kept currency movements relatively light. Analysts emphasize watching ongoing investment patterns and upcoming economic reports, including the global purchasing managers' index and U.S. GDP data, for further market cues.

