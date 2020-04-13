Need of the hour docu-film 'Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself' Premieres on Sony BBC Earth

Left Menu
As the war against the novel coronavirus deepens with billions of people across the world facing a period of self-isolation to help contain the spread, Sony BBC Earth is bringing to India a critical docu-film 'Coronavirus

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:21 IST
Dr Xand Van Tulleken and Psychologist Kimberley Wilson. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the war against the novel coronavirus deepens with billions of people across the world facing a period of self-isolation to help contain the spread, Sony BBC Earth is bringing to India a critical docu-film 'Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself'. Presented by Dr Xand Van Tulleken and Psychologist Kimberley Wilson, the one-hour feature is a one-step guide to everything one needs to know about this pandemic and is full of useful and credible tips and advice.

Xand Van Tulleken is a registered doctor with the General Medical Council of the UK and a renowned presenter. To comprehend the situation, he visits leading experts who explain why self-isolation is most important in this fight against coronavirus, as well as finds out about people's real-world challenges of self-isolating. The docu-film also focusses on Kimberly who offers insights into the psychological challenges of self-isolating, talks about how to manage anxiety and provides key takeaways that everyone must adapt while self-isolating.

Coronavirus is a serious concern and while there is a long road to recovery, the crucial thing to understand is that every individual can play a part in slowing it down by self-isolating. Additionally, there is a plethora of information accessible to all which may lead to confusion and contradiction but, one must remember that just like the virus, wrong information too is contagious. Hence Sony BBC Earth is premiering the most important docu-film of the current times, 'Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself'.

Tune-in to 'Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself' every night, 13th April (today) onwards only on Sony BBC Earth. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

