Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown extension right move, adverse impact on EV sector in next 1-2 months: SMEV

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:15 IST
Lockdown extension right move, adverse impact on EV sector in next 1-2 months: SMEV

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Tuesday said extension of the lockdown is the right move although there will be certainly an adverse impact on the operations of its members for the next 1-2 months. Describing the situation as a testing time for the EV industry, SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said it is also time for its members to conserve cash, take care of workmen and utilise this time to plan ahead.

"Looking at the current situation in the country, the extension of the lockdown is the right move. Though there will be certainly an adverse impact on the operations for the next 1-2 months, I believe that we will be able to save lives of thousands and emerge as a healthier nation," Gill said in a statement. He further said,"this is the testing time for the EV industry which is at nascent stage and I appeal to all the stakeholders to conserve cash, take care of our workmen and utilize this time to plan ahead." Gill expressed confidence that "the industry will be able to spring back into action to recover the losses due to this shutdown".  Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi anounced extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3 with an aim to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Auschwitz online: raising Holocaust awareness in the digital age

Every day, Pawel Sawicki, head of social media at the Auschwitz Museum, posts several photos of victims of the former Nazi German death camp on a Twitter account that has become a powerful tool in Holocaust education. A recent post to the a...

COVID-19 will change filmmaking and viewing experience, says Shoojit Sircar

The coronavirus led shutdown is going to change the way films are made or consumed, believes filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The country is currently under the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the virus that h...

Kuwait issues 240 million dinars in treasury bills

Kuwaits central bank said on Tuesday it has issued 240 million dinars 777.83 million in three-month treasury bills at an average interest rate of 1.25, state news agency KUNA said.The central bank also issued 240 million dinars in six-month...

ASEAN holds special summit on response to COVID-19 pandemic

Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN on Tuesday morning met via videoconference to deliberate on a strategy to combat and overcome the COVID-19 crisis, ensuring peaceful life of people and sustainable develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020