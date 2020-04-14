Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks near 1-month high on Chinese trade data; FX muted

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:05 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks near 1-month high on Chinese trade data; FX muted

Emerging market stocks came close to touching a one-month high on Tuesday after China published better than expected trade data, but investors remained extremely wary as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the global economy. Currencies were little changed.

The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose about 1.1% to its highest level since March 16, but was still about 22% off a peak hit in January. The day's gains were largely spurred by data showing that China posted a better than expected trade balance in March. Still, with global business activity at a near standstill due to the outbreak, the outlook for sustained trade appeared grim.

"Removing the restrictive measures and reopening economies around the globe may be a very slow procedure, as governments may want to make sure that the virus has indeed been contained," Charalambos Pissouros, Senior Market Analyst at JFD Group wrote in a note. "We are still reluctant to trust a long-lasting recovery, and we prefer to take things day by day."

Recent data showing a slowing pace of new infections in the outbreak's epicentres had brewed some optimism in markets. However, investors have stuck to largely cautious plays owing to uncertainty over when economic disruptions from the pandemic will wind down. Chinese stocks closed up nearly 2%, while the yuan was largely flat after the data.

Equity markets in Turkey rose about 1.6% to a one-month high, while South African stocks added about 1.3%. Russian stocks rose with the rouble in tow after oil prices were propped up by forecasts of a drop in U.S. output, following a production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries over Easter. Sentiment was still shaky on the forex side, with the MSCI's index of developing world currencies inching up about 0.1%. Safe haven demand for the dollar had prompted massive outflows from risk-driven assets over the past month.

The index was nearly 6% off a peak hit in January. Turkey's lira traded sideways, while the South African rand firmed about 0.6%, extending its recovery from a record low touched last week.

The Hungarian forint, Czech koruna and the Polish zloty all firmed slightly to the euro. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, MailExpress trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro ...

Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the ...

China tightens Russia border checks, approves coronavirus vaccine trials

China has approved early-stage human tests of two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus as the country where the virus was first detected battles to contain imported cases, especially from Russia.Russia has become Chinas large...

Wizz Air cuts jobs and pay while planes remain grounded

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will reduce its workforce by 19, cut salaries and return older leased aircraft to lower costs while it is not flying during the coronavirus pandemic. Wizz Air, whose geographic focus is central and eastern Europe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020