Extension of lockdown right decision amid spiking Covid-19 cases: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:01 IST
Extension of the nation-wide lockdown is the right decision as India is witnessing a surge in the number of novel coronavirus infections, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said. “The extension of pan-India lockdown till May 3, 2020, is an important and right decision taken by the Prime Minister. India is registering a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and this is not the time to let our guard down," Mazumdar-Shaw told PTI.

Enforcing stricter curbs is critical as any laxity in following lockdown guidelines can worsen the situation, she added. Highlighting the importance of social distancing in curbing the spread of the pandemic, Mazumdar-Shaw said, it "is the best social vaccine for Covid-19 in the current circumstances". Every Indian needs to take up the responsibility of checking the spread of this lethal viral pandemic by adopting all necessary precautions, she added. "The extension of the lockdown will buy India more time to ramp up medical supplies and healthcare infrastructure even as we work to limit the emergence of new Covid-19 transmission hotspots," Mazumdar-Shaw said. Calibrated economic activity can be pursued based on the assessment of the cessation of the spread of the viral infection, but for now extension of the lock down is the most optimal decision, she added. "I believe, the PM’s Saptapadi (7-step) guideline encapsulates what we need to do as a country to win this fight against Covid-19 must be followed in letter and spirit, Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

