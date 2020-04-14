Left Menu
Coronavirus could see UK GDP fall 13 per cent in 2020: watchdog

PTI | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:13 IST
Coronavirus could see UK GDP fall 13 per cent in 2020: watchdog

Britain's economy could shrink by 13 per cent in 2020 in the case of a three-month coronavirus lockdown, according to a scenario published Tuesday by fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility

"The resulting 13 per cent fall in annual GDP in 2020 would comfortably exceed any of the annual falls around the end of each world war or in the financial crisis," the OBR said.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Cloudnine Group of hospitals collaborates with Ola to provide mobility services to expectant mothers

The Cloudnine Group of Hospitals has collaborated with cab aggregator Ola to offer mobility services to its customers in view of the growing customer demands for transportation services during the lockdown in force to contain the COVID-19 s...

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police receive 877 distress calls in last 24 hours

The Delhi Police have received 877 distress calls in the last 24 hours on its special helpline started to help people out during the lockdown, taking the total number of calls received since March 25 to 19,987 on Tuesday. Delhi Police Helpl...

Spain split between concern and relief as coronavirus lockdown eased

The construction sector across Spain and other industries in Catalonia and the Basque Country went back to work on Tuesday, after the government eased one of the worlds toughest coronavirus lockdowns as the pace of new infections slowed.How...

Gautam Navlakha surrenders before NIA in Bhima Koregaon case

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha surrendered before the National Investigation Agency NIA on Tuesday here after the Supreme Court had rejected his plea seeking extension of time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Nav...
