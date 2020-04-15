Left Menu
Cipla Health partners Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo for home delivery of OTC wellness products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:43 IST
Startup Cipla Health, a subsidiary of Cipla, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo for home deliveries of over-the-counter wellness products in the wake of the nationwide lockdown

Leveraging on the extensive service delivery mechanism of the partners, Cipla Health will cater to 4 lakh people and cover 250 stores in 45 cities across the country. A home-delivery system makes it very convenient and safe for customers to get access to the wellness products, which otherwise might be difficult due to these lockdown conditions, the company said in a statement

Cipla Health CEO Shivam Puri said, “We have collaborated with these premier delivery partners as their expertise coupled with our suppliers will allow us to reach out to a larger segment of the population." Further, he said, "Our set of offerings are specially curated to meet the varying needs of our consumers especially in these times and hence, this association helps us in ensuring our products reach their consumers who are finding it difficult to purchase them due to the lockdown..." Zomato COO - Food Delivery - Mohit Sardana said, "Through our partnership with Cipla Health, we will employ our logistics capabilities to ensure our users have easy access to OTC wellness products from the safety of their homes. "Currently available in the metro cities, we will expand this partnership to tier-II cities by the coming week." Similarly, Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said, "Our partnership with Cipla will ensure that health, hygiene and wellness products, which are just as essential, will reach customers in need as required. This is another step forward in helping citizens stay at home during the nationwide lockdown.” Dunzo CEO and Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said whether it is medicines for the sick or groceries for the elderly, the company is committed to helping cities and users fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

