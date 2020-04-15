Left Menu
Development News Edition

Growth may slip into negative in Q1:Rangarajan on lockdown

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:19 IST
Growth may slip into negative in Q1:Rangarajan on lockdown

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI): Predicting that the growth rate in the first quarter of the current fiscal may slip into negative, former RBI governor C Rangarajan on Wednesday expressed the view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lockdown extension announcement should have included plans to address the issues of migrant labourers and daily wagers. Rangarajan said though there may be negative growth in the GDP during the first quarter, if the situation recovers during the next three quarters, the growth rate may be closer to 3.5 per cent.

"The most important thing is that the hardship of the lockdown is being borne very severely by the vulnerable sections." Because of the closure of the factories, the daily wage earner including the migrant labourer has been severely affected, he said. "Therefore if lockdown is absolutely essential, then I think something must be done to take care of these people who have been thrown out of employment.

And therefore this announcement should have been accompanied by an announcement regarding what and how they will take care of these people... Immediately in his (Modi) speech or elsewhere we should have seen (measures for labourers and daily wage earners). Even today in the relaxation norms, along with it perhaps some announcements on how the migrant labourer and others will be helped.It is also necessary," Rangarajna told PTI.

The former RBI Governor said the government has gone by medical advice to impose a lockdown and by the same advice they expanded the lockdown also which is essential to combat the coronavirus spread. The lockdown has brought the economic activity to "halt", he said.

"Perhaps in the first quarter of the year, the GDP growth may even be negative.But that could be made up by the growth in the next three quarters. Some people have estimated the growth rate to be about 2 per cent. But I think probably it will be closer to 3.5 per cent for the year as a whole.

But that all depends on how long this virus will continue, he said when asked about the lockdown impact on the economic growth..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 734 to 28,153 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 734 to 28,153, health authorities said on Wednesday, with 189 new deaths.The total death toll in the country is 3,134, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health RIVM sai...

Army advises its personnel to download Aarogya Sethu mobile app

The Indian Army has issued an advisory asking its personnel, ex-servicemen and their families to download the Aarogya Sethu mobile app, launched by the government to help users know if they have come in contact with any positive coronavirus...

WB govt to provide relief to workers, families from Bengal stranded in other states: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown. Seventeen more peopl...

WIDER IMAGE-A day fighting COVID-19: U.S. hospital staff share hardest moments on shift

The shifts are long and the scenes are heartbreaking inside a Maryland hospital where nurses and doctors have been treating coronavirus patients for weeks, unable to let family inside to visit loved ones on their death beds.One of the harde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020