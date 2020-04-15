Left Menu
Incredible stories of hope and human spirit emerging amid COVID-19: Adani

Chairman of diversified conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, said on Wednesday that India's domestic economy has always stood as a great shield in protecting the country from global economic headwinds and will continue to do so despite rising concerns on vast implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of diversified conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, said on Wednesday that India's domestic economy has always stood as a great shield in protecting the country from global economic headwinds and will continue to do so despite rising concerns on vast implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The coronavirus can restrict our movement but it cannot stop us from being positive about the future," he said. "The COVID-19 crisis has presented an opportunity for us to reflect upon this feeling of compassion and worked as a trigger to unite people."

Amid the gloom, said Adani, there are several small discoveries that are worth cherishing. "Who could have thought that MyLab Discovery Solutions, a small startup in Pune will become the first Indian firm to produce indigenous coronovirus testing kits?" At a time when India is in dire need of high-quality and cost-effective testing gears, the kit that takes months to develop was produced in a few weeks. "What is even more inspiring is the story of Minal Dakhave Bhonsale, the virologist who headed this project. She managed to deliver the project a day before she delivered a baby girl."

Hundreds of such incredible stories that demonstrate resilience, hope and power of the human spirit are unfolding around us every day, said Adani. Look at the ports sector, for instance. Everyone understands the critical role played by ports in anchoring essential supplies in a country which demands the presence of trained workforce at sites.

How does one ensure their safety? A team of engineers at the Adani Port in Vizag took us by surprise. In just about four hours, the team created a sanitised water shower for everyone to use. "Instances like these reinstate what I have always believed. Difficult times bring us closer and make us stronger to face any eventuality. We must be able to look around ourselves and find these narratives," said Adani.

"I feel gratified to see the community outreach work being delivered by young volunteers at the Adani Foundation. Over the past three weeks, millions settled in the remote corners of the country have been touched and empowered to stay safe against the COVID-19." However alarming the post-coronavirus world might seem to appear, Adani said it does not pull him down. "Instead, by looking around I get great hope and confidence to bounce back. The epidemic cannot stop us from being positive about the future."

Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund for the battle against COVID-19. (ANI)

