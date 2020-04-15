Left Menu
BMW Group India pledges its commitment towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

BMW Group India has pledged INR 3 crore in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:33 IST
The BMW Group . Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India] April 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has pledged INR 3 crore in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic. Associations with government and non-government organisations have been initiated for on-ground implementation in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Employees of BMW Group India, BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW India Financial Services voluntarily contributed towards the cause.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and business. Responsible action and sincere efforts are immensely crucial for minimising impact on human life, providing immediate relief to the underprivileged and reinforcing those engaged at the frontline of this crisis," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India "The most important need of the hour is to flatten the curve and ensure social distancing. It is a top priority and responsibility that we are taking very seriously. At the BMW Group, we have a strong culture and value system which has always stood the test of time," he added.

"The resolve and commitment of our employees and dealer partners across India to fight this unprecedented threat to mankind is strong and undeterred. We will remain resilient and responsive," Singh opined. In Chengalpattu, near Plant Chennai, BMW Group India will participate in creation of an isolation ward for patients at the Government General Hospital. Critical care equipment and services will be provided for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) will be provided for frontline medical personnel in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Nutrition for the economically marginalised families around Plant Chennai and Delhi NCR will be funded as part of the initiative. 'Work from home' at BMW Group India. For the well-being of employees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home has been implemented across BMW Group offices in India. The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services are working from home since 23 March 2020 until 3 May 2020.

Local production at BMW Group Plant Chennai has accordingly been stopped till 3 May 2020. Essential services such as security, facility management and health centre continue to operate. Business continuity is being ensured across all functions while adhering to all government directives and necessary safety measures. Across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships in India, staff are working from home to offer services to customers. Aftersales and breakdown services staff are operating as per the local government directives and are functional with limitations. All showrooms are presently closed and will reopen as per government advisory.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

