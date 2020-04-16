Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran detained Hong Kong-flagged ship before letting it sail -sources

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 02:09 IST
Iran detained Hong Kong-flagged ship before letting it sail -sources

A Hong Kong-flagged tanker was briefly detained in Iran before being freed after armed Iranian guards in speedboats directed the vessel into its waters while it was sailing through the Gulf of Oman, maritime security sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the SC Taipei chemical tanker had been sailing in international waters on Tuesday when it was stopped. "The vessel was approached 48nm (nautical miles) offshore Fujairah and hailed by four skiffs carrying armed Iranian coastguard personnel," British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said.

"The vessel's crew were ordered to lower the ladder and were then boarded. The vessel was later directed to Kooh Mobarak, Iran, but quickly released with crew and vessel now confirmed safe." Two other maritime security sources also said the vessel had been briefly detained in Iran before being allowed to sail.

The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), a Britain-led naval coalition in the Gulf, said on Wednesday a Hong Kong flagged tanker was boarded "by armed men" and sailed into Iranian waters before being released, without saying who the armed men were. IMSC said it did not receive a distress call from the vessel and "assessed no immediate threat to the free flow of shipping in the area".

The Bahrain-based IMSC was formed late last year in response to a series of attacks on oil tankers. In one of those incidents, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) detained a Swedish-owned tanker which was held for weeks in Iran. Britain had earlier detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar.

Iranian and Hong Kong officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The SC Taipei's Singapore-based manager SC Shipping was also not immediately available. The vessel's last position on Wednesday was at anchor near the United Arab Emirates with the UAE port of Fujairah listed as its destination, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday that armed men had boarded an unidentified vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman but the ship was later released. The UKMTO said on Wednesday that Tuesday's episode was "assessed to be an isolated incident of state-based intervention, with no wider threat to maritime shipping in the region".

Ambrey Intelligence said the IRGC had stepped up activity in recent weeks throughout the Strait of Hormuz, hailing ships via VHF radio systems and conducting brief interdictions. It added that such activity should be viewed in the context of "domestic pressures related to sanctions". The United States re-imposed tough sanctions on Iran in 2018 after Washington pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Cigar-shaped interstellar, fragment of wrecked planet; Space scientist use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run for Mars and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planetA reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be ...

Clean-up crews tackle Valdez Marine Terminal oil spill in Alaska

Clean-up crews were working to contain an oil spill at the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Systems TAPS Valdez Marine Terminal, officials said on Wednesday, but the volume spilled was not preventing tankers from loading at the site.A sump overflow sp...

Browns introduce new old-school uniforms

The Cleveland Browns turned to the past when designing their new uniforms, which were introduced Wednesday. Gone are the words that emblazoned the uniforms in recent years CLEVELAND above the numbers on the front of the jersey, BROWNS runni...

Evidence of virus' effect on US economy grows more ominous

Evidence of the coronavirus devastating impact on the US economy has been steadily emerging, and the signs have grown ominous. Sales at stores and restaurants plunged in March by the largest amount on records dating back to 1992. The nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020