PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:44 IST
IndusInd Bank pledges Rs 30 cr towards Covid-19 relief efforts

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday said it has committed Rs 30 crore towards Covid-19 relief efforts. The bank did not specify if it is contributing to any corpus like the PM CARES Fund and limited itself to saying that it is working with both the central and state governments to fight the pandemic.

It can be noted that a slew of corporates and banks have announced help to the relief efforts since the outbreak last month.  IndusInd Bank said it has supplied relief materials such as face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves to the affected areas to and is also working on facilitating personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical officials on duty. It has also been given a mandate of opening an account towards the collection of contributions towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Edelgive Foundation headed by Vidya Shah has also made a pledge to spend Rs 10 crore through NGOs working with vulnerable communities in the June quarter. The foundation has already helped develop the Common Charter for Indian Donor and Philanthropic Community as a founding member.  This common platform for action on Covid-19 is developed jointly by Shah, Rohini Nilekani of Arghyam, Rishad Premji of Wipro, Amitabh Behar of Oxfam India and Ford Foundation.  Its parent Edelweiss Group has already committed Rs 2.5 crore to the PM CARES Fund and to the Chief Minister's Office in Maharashtra for the same efforts.

